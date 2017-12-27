This Morning's Technical Outlook on Wireless Communications Stocks -- T-Mobile US, America Movil, Sprint, and Mobile TeleSystems

Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Frankly and this Site make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and would like it removed please contact pressreleases@franklyinc.com

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, benchmark US indices were in bearish colors as the NASDAQ Composite closed the trading session down 0.34%; the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.03% lower; and the S&P 500 was down 0.11%. US markets saw four out of nine sectors finishing the day in red, four in green, and one in neutral territory. Pre-market today, WallStEquities.com reviews these four Wireless Communications stocks: T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS), America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX), Sprint Corp. (NYSE: S), and Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE: MBT).

T-Mobile US

Bellevue, Washington headquartered T-Mobile US Inc.'s stock finished Tuesday's session 0.27% higher at $63.79. A total volume of 1.52 million shares was traded. The Company's shares have advanced 10.92% on an YTD basis. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 5.12% and 1.30%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of T-Mobile US, which together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the US, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 58.46.

On December 15th, 2017, research firm Macquarie upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Outperform'.

America Movil

Shares in Mexico City, Mexico-based America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. ended at $17.00, up 0.24% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 885,553 shares. The Company's shares have gained 36.77% in the last twelve months and 35.24% on an YTD basis. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 1.63%. Moreover, shares of America Movil, which provides telecommunications services in Mexico and internationally, have an RSI of 43.94.

Sprint

Overland Park, Kansas headquartered Sprint Corp.'s stock ended yesterday's session 2.66% higher at $5.79 with a total trading volume of 11.71 million shares. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 6.45%. Additionally, shares of Sprint, which through its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the US, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands, have an RSI of 46.01.

Mobile TeleSystems

On Tuesday, shares in Moscow, Russia-based Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems recorded a trading volume of 1.48 million shares. The stock finished the day 1.34% higher at $10.56. The Company's shares have advanced 16.81% over the last twelve months and 15.92% since the start of this year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 2.52% and 7.67%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Mobile TeleSystems, which provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia, have an RSI of 63.89.

