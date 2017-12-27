Okla. motorist accused in supervisor’s death to stand trial - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Okla. motorist accused in supervisor’s death to stand trial

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Source RNN Source RNN

JAY, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma motorist who prosecutors say was distracted by his cellphone when his vehicle struck a state transportation superintendent will stand trial on a charge of first-degree manslaughter.

Prosecutor Nick Lelecas told the Tulsa World that testimony during a preliminary hearing last week included allegations that 38-year-old Robert Dryden Smith told law enforcement officers that he was distracted from driving in May 2016 because his phone kept making noises.

Authorities say Smith’s vehicle struck 47-year-old Jarrell Gray west of Jay, in Delaware County. Gray, the father of three sons, was a superintendent for the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

He was supervising brush removal in a construction zone along state Highway 20 when he was struck.

Smith is free on bail. A phone listing could not be found for him.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Brrr! After record snow, bitter cold ahead for northern US

    Brrr! After record snow, bitter cold ahead for northern US

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 1:36 AM EST2017-12-27 06:36:09 GMT
    Wednesday, December 27 2017 8:18 PM EST2017-12-28 01:18:06 GMT
    A white Christmas for much of the Northeast and Midwest has given way to bitter cold until the New Year.
    A white Christmas for much of the Northeast and Midwest has given way to bitter cold until the New Year.

  • Victims in basement apartment were mom, 2 kids, 2nd woman

    Victims in basement apartment were mom, 2 kids, 2nd woman

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 9:14 AM EST2017-12-27 14:14:35 GMT
    Wednesday, December 27 2017 8:17 PM EST2017-12-28 01:17:34 GMT

    Investigators are still at a New York apartment house where four bodies were found in a basement apartment, but they aren't releasing many details.

    Investigators are still at a New York apartment house where four bodies were found in a basement apartment, but they aren't releasing many details.

  • Comanche County 911 center gets system upgrades

    Comanche County 911 center gets system upgrades

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 6:44 PM EST2017-12-27 23:44:28 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    Starting after the new year, the 911 center in Comanche County will upgrade its system to match industry standards and to make it easier for dispatchers to take your calls during emergencies.

    Starting after the new year, the 911 center in Comanche County will upgrade its system to match industry standards and to make it easier for dispatchers to take your calls during emergencies.

    •   
Powered by Frankly