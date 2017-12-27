Lawton man crashes car, abandons child - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lawton man crashes car, abandons child

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A Lawton man involved in a traffic accident on November 26th has been captured.

Police officers attempted a traffic stop involving Tashiro Tillman in the 900 block of SW Summit about a month ago. According to police, instead of stopping, Tillman accelerated to elude officers. The pursuit ended when Tillman crashed into a tree. Police say Tillman left a small child and methamphetamine in the vehicle before fleeing on foot.

On December 26, Tillman was found walking near the 700 block of SW Park by LPD officers. Tillman attempted to escape again on foot but was apprehended.

Tillman was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a police officer, and multiple county warrants related to the incident from November.

