Semi tips over in Tulsa, spills lye onto the highway

TULSA, OK (KSWO)- Authorities say a semi-truck tipped over on a Tulsa highway, spilling sodium hydroxide, otherwise known as lye, onto the roadway. Oklahoma Highway Patrol says it overturned in the westbound lanes of the Broken Arrow Expressway. It was blocking the Highway 75 exit.

OHP put out a notice about the hazardous materials spill and crews put down an absorbent material to clean up the spill.

The driver was going too fast when his load shifted and the truck tipped. The driver was not hurt.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.