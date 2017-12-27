Semi tips over in Tulsa, spills lye onto the highway - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Semi tips over in Tulsa, spills lye onto the highway

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Source RNN Source RNN

TULSA, OK (KSWO)- Authorities say a semi-truck tipped over on a Tulsa highway, spilling sodium hydroxide, otherwise known as lye, onto the roadway.  Oklahoma Highway Patrol says it overturned in the westbound lanes of the Broken Arrow Expressway. It was blocking the Highway 75 exit.

OHP put out a notice about the hazardous materials spill and crews put down an absorbent material to clean up the spill.

The driver was going too fast when his load shifted and the truck tipped. The driver was not hurt.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Brrr! After record snow, bitter cold ahead for northern US

    Brrr! After record snow, bitter cold ahead for northern US

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 1:36 AM EST2017-12-27 06:36:09 GMT
    Wednesday, December 27 2017 8:18 PM EST2017-12-28 01:18:06 GMT
    A white Christmas for much of the Northeast and Midwest has given way to bitter cold until the New Year.
    A white Christmas for much of the Northeast and Midwest has given way to bitter cold until the New Year.

  • Victims in basement apartment were mom, 2 kids, 2nd woman

    Victims in basement apartment were mom, 2 kids, 2nd woman

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 9:14 AM EST2017-12-27 14:14:35 GMT
    Wednesday, December 27 2017 8:17 PM EST2017-12-28 01:17:34 GMT

    Investigators are still at a New York apartment house where four bodies were found in a basement apartment, but they aren't releasing many details.

    Investigators are still at a New York apartment house where four bodies were found in a basement apartment, but they aren't releasing many details.

  • Comanche County 911 center gets system upgrades

    Comanche County 911 center gets system upgrades

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 6:44 PM EST2017-12-27 23:44:28 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    Starting after the new year, the 911 center in Comanche County will upgrade its system to match industry standards and to make it easier for dispatchers to take your calls during emergencies.

    Starting after the new year, the 911 center in Comanche County will upgrade its system to match industry standards and to make it easier for dispatchers to take your calls during emergencies.

    •   
Powered by Frankly