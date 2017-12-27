Father of deaf man shot by OKC police faces charges - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Father of deaf man shot by OKC police faces charges

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- The father of a man shot and killed by police in Oklahoma City has now been arrested.  Adan Sanchez-Gallegos is facing charges connected to a hit-and-run crash that led to the death of his son, Magdiel Sanchez.

Prosecutors say Adan failed to yield at a stop sign -- and was t-boned by another car. Video shows him driving away from the scene.

When officers arrived at Adan's house to investigate, his son Magdiel, who is deaf, was outside on the porch. Officers say Magdiel did not follow their commands to drop a metal pipe he was holding.  He was shot and killed by police - who argued they were acting in self-defense.

Gallegos has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident. Police also say he did not have a driver's license or insurance.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

