Federal trial against Perry school district expected in 2018

PERRY, OK (KSWO)- Fifteen families are dealing with the emotional fallout and asking the Perry school district to pay after an 86-year-old teacher's aide admitted to inappropriately touching girls in class.

A lawsuit against the district has been filed at the federal courthouse in downtown Oklahoma City, in the hopes of holding the district accountable. According to the complaint, at least four girls went to the now-former principal about the abuse before Christmas break last year. He told at least one of the girls it was "just an accident" and that she should not report the aide because it could "get people in trouble."

"The teachers and principals knew among themselves that each girl was coming in separately, and they were sending these girls out alone and hushed, and that saddens me a great deal,” said Attorney Cameron Spradling.

Because the district failed to call authorities, the victims said the abuse continued until some of the parents went to police in late January. The attorney for the families says he hopes the lawsuit will go to federal trial before the end of 2018.

