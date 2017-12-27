Mother: Son shot by police suffered from PTSD, depression - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Mother: Son shot by police suffered from PTSD, depression

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The mother of a man who was shot by Tulsa police on Christmas says her son had a history of mental illness and could’ve been high on a psychedelic drug.

Police say 31-year-old Jacob Craig was shot Monday by an officer, who was responding to a report of a disturbance with a weapon near the Hillcrest Medical Center. They say Craig was naked and pointed a gun at the officer after he arrived on the scene.

Craig’s mother, Kim Flanagan, tells the Tulsa World that her son was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and depression after witnessing the death of his pregnant fiancee about 10 years ago.

Tulsa Police Capt. Mike Williams says Craig was shot multiple times. The officer who shot Craig hasn’t been identified.

