Body found near Snyder

Trucks associated with officials investigating a body which was found near railroad tracks west of Snyder are scene in this picture. (Source KSWO)

A truck blocks the road leading to the area where a body was reportedly discovered west of Snyder. (Source KSWO)

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has confirmed they are in Snyder to help investigate after a body was found west of town.

7News received a tip that the body of a female had been found near the railroad tracks.

The scene in Kiowa County is located south of the intersection of N2550 Road and E1620 Road. No other details on the situation have been released at this time.

