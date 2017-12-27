UPDATE: OSBI releases more info on Snyder death

Trucks associated with officials investigating a body which was found near railroad tracks west of Snyder are scene in this picture. (Source KSWO)

A truck blocks the road leading to the area where a body was reportedly discovered west of Snyder. (Source KSWO)

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says the body of a woman was discovered on Wednesday afternoon west of Snyder by a railroad employee.

According to a release, a train employee called for help after seeing a woman hanging from a railroad bridge near Snyder around noon on Wednesday. The scene in Kiowa County was located south of the intersection of N2250 Road and E1620 Road. The Kiowa County Sheriff's Department called the OSBI to help investigate.

Officials say the death of the woman is considered suspicious at this point.

More information on the case is expected to be released on Thursday.

Stay with 7News for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All Rights Reserved.