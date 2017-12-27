Ex-school superintendent in Oklahoma to be receive $167,000 - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Ex-school superintendent in Oklahoma to be receive $167,000

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
BIXBY, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma school superintendent who resigned amid a sexual assault investigation of a student is being paid more than $167,000 as part of his resignation agreement.

Kyle Wood resigned Dec. 19 as Bixby schools superintendent during an ongoing investigation of accusations that several school administrators failed to promptly report the assault of a 16-year-old football player by several teammates.

The Tulsa World reports that the school board agreed to pay Wood his full salary and benefits through Oct. 31, 2018, a total of $167,028.

The newspaper reports that Wood also became eligible for full retirement benefits on his 52nd birthday on Nov. 9, the same day the board first announced that it was investigating the alleged rape of a student with a pool cue by his high school football teammates.

