Ex-school superintendent in Oklahoma to be receive $167,000

Investigators are still at a New York apartment house where four bodies were found in a basement apartment, but they aren't releasing many details.
Investigators are still at a New York apartment house where four bodies were found in a basement apartment, but they aren't releasing many details.
Starting after the new year, the 911 center in Comanche County will upgrade its system to match industry standards and to make it easier for dispatchers to take your calls during emergencies.
Starting after the new year, the 911 center in Comanche County will upgrade its system to match industry standards and to make it easier for dispatchers to take your calls during emergencies.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has confirmed they are en route to help investigate after a body was found near Snyder.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has confirmed they are en route to help investigate after a body was found near Snyder.
A Blair man is without a home it caught fire early Wednesday morning.
A Blair man is without a home it caught fire early Wednesday morning.