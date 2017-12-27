Donate blood at Central Mall for your chance to win OKC Thunder tickets

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Oklahoma Blood Institute’s annual Thunder Blood Drive is underway at Lawton’s Central Mall.

Anyone who donates today will receive a limited-edition OKC Thunder t-shirt. You are also entered to win a free hotel stay in Bricktown and two tickets to an OKC Thunder game.

Zelda McCall, a blood program consultant, says that every donation helps save lives within our community.

“Each time you donate, you are helping keep our local area hospitals supplied with blood for our patients who are in need. Whether they are cancer patients, burn victims, or accident patients, your one donation will help as many as three lives and will go to patients here locally.”



Head on down to Central Mall. You still have a few hours to donate. You do have to be signed in by 6:00 p.m. tonight to donate. There is not a long wait and you should be able to move right through.

