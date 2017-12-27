Blair home is a total loss after fire

A Blair man is without a home after it caught fire early Wednesday morning.

He suffered minor burns but was able to get out of the home just in time.

Blair Fire Chief Albert Tyner said investigators are not sure how it started and it is still under investigation. He said they've been very busy this December with the dry, windy conditions and they're hoping other homeowners are taking precautions.

Not much is left of the old home in Blair off Country Road 155 and 207 after the fire. It took Altus and Blair Fire Departments over three hours to put out.

"It's hard on a volunteer department to come out and we have to call in resources," said Tyner.

Bitter cold temperatures, a light snowfall and dry, windy conditions also made it pretty harsh for all of the departments on scene including Jackson County EMS and the Jackson County Sheriff's office.

"A lot of the stuff is just wind, dryness, the conditions are right," said Tyner. "The fuel loads are really high in the rural areas. No matter what county you go into right now, it's winter time. Grass burns. It's dead. It's dormant. People need to be careful when they're burning pits."

Although the home was a total loss, Tyner said the fire would have spread even more if the homeowner had tall grass.

"Keep your grass mowed short," said Tyner. "If you look around, the homeowner did keep his grass short around the house and that keeps it from spreading as rapidly. You know you get into two or three-foot brush that's going to spread quickly when you get a 10-15 mile per hour wind."

Tyner advises others, especially with New Year's coming up, to be careful around your home if you are dealing with fire or fireworks because of the dry conditions.

"Be careful," said Tyner. "Be safe. Pay attention to what you're doing. If you start a fire pit or you've got a controlled burn going, stay with it. Don't just light it and leave it."

The Blair Fire Department got a few jackets and clothes for the man who was living at the home since he lost everything in the fire and they will deliver it sometime Thursday. He is also being helped by the Red Cross.

