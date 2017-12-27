Crash closes off on-ramp to Rogers Lane in Lawton - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Crash closes off on-ramp to Rogers Lane in Lawton

By Paula Van Drisse, Anchor
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-A crash on Lawton's northwest side shutdown an on-ramp to Rogers Lane for about an hour Wednesday evening.
Officers were called out to a crash involving four vehicles just before 5:30 p.m.
It happened on the eastbound on-ramp to Rogers Lane from Northwest Sheridan Road.
Police say a truck was rear-ended by a car as it approached Rogers Lane.
Another driver was coming up to Rogers, noticed the crash ahead and stopped, causing another car to rear-end their vehicle.

There were no injuries.

