Crash closes off on-ramp to Rogers Lane in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-A crash on Lawton's northwest side shutdown an on-ramp to Rogers Lane for about an hour Wednesday evening. Officers were called out to a crash involving four vehicles just before 5:30 p.m. It happened on the eastbound on-ramp to Rogers Lane from Northwest Sheridan Road. Police say a truck was rear-ended by a car as it approached Rogers Lane. Another driver was coming up to Rogers, noticed the crash ahead and stopped, causing another car to rear-end their vehicle.
Wednesday, December 27 2017 5:54 PM EST2017-12-27 22:54:53 GMT
Thursday, December 28 2017 8:47 AM EST2017-12-28 13:47:47 GMT
Whimpering in pain, bleeding from head injuries and dazed by the enormity of the crash, victims in the Amtrak train derailment south of Seattle begged 911 dispatchers for help and said "tons of people" had been hurt.
