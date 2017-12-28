Best Jobs for Workers Who Want to Get Ahead in 2018

Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Frankly and this Site make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and would like it removed please contact pressreleases@franklyinc.com

SOURCE CareerBuilder

CHICAGO and ATLANTA, Dec. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you are new to the workforce or looking to make a career change in the New Year, CareerBuilder is releasing a list of jobs that can give you the building blocks to jump-start your career and get ahead. The study looks at jobs that are projected to grow over the next five years, present good learning opportunities and, for the most part, don't require a college degree. The study is based on data from Emsi, CareerBuilder's labor market analysis arm that aggregates information from multiple national and local employment resources.

"What employers look for first is whether you have the core competencies for the job," said Matt Ferguson, CEO of CareerBuilder and co-author of The Talent Equation. "What is great about working as assistants or in areas like customer service, sales or tech support is that you can quickly build up business acumen while acquiring key skills you can transfer to other types of roles. These jobs are great stepping stones whether you want to move up within that occupation or follow a different career path."

Description

2018 Jobs

2018-2023

Change Required

Education Avg. Hourly

Earnings













Computer User Support Specialist – helpdesk-type roles get exposure to evolving technologies and training for higher skill IT positions

693,704

57,607 Some college, no degree $25.53













Human Resource Specialist – working with not only HR, but all functions, allows for a varied skillset which can be applied across the business

548,548

24,824 Bachelor's degree $31.20













Administrative Assistant – organizational and multi-tasking skills are core to this role, which serves as the support system for a team with insider knowledge on a wide range of projects and businesses

2,745,769

107,892 High school diploma or equivalent $17.38













Customer Service Representatives – provides a great way to become an expert on the company's products while building problem-solving and communication skills

2,804,946

196,417 High school diploma or equivalent $16.91













Medical Assistant – provides exposure to both clinical and non-clinical learning opportunities that can open the door to other positions in the industry

667,542

75,649 Post-secondary non-degree award $15.79













Retail Salesperson – sales can be one of the most lucrative occupations, and starting in retail is a good way to build confidence, hone people skills and master the art of persuasion

4,523,996

198,187 No formal educational credential $13.07













Construction Laborer – great on-the-job training that teaches the fundamentals of the profession

959,471

78,425 No formal educational credential $18.22













Teacher Assistant – hands on experience in the classroom that can be transferred to other types of education and training roles

1,351,502

65,900 Some college, no degree $13.04

Last year, Capella Learning Solutions and CareerBuilder launched an initiative called RightSkill, which enables workers to upskill and reskill for in-demand jobs within 60 days or less. The program, which is currently free for candidates, teaches competencies online based on real-time data and guidance from employers. See more at www.rightskill.com.

About CareerBuilder®

CareerBuilder is a global, end-to-end human capital solutions company focused on helping employers find, hire and manage great talent. Combining advertising, software and services, CareerBuilder leads the industry in recruiting solutions, employment screening and human capital management. CareerBuilder is majority-owned by Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) and operates in the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.careerbuilder.com.

Media Contact

Michael Erwin

773-527-3637

Michael.Erwin@careerbuilder.com

http://www.twitter.com/CareerBuilderPR

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/best-jobs-for-workers-who-want-to-get-ahead-in-2018-300575568.html

©2017 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.



