Shipping Stocks' Research Reports Released on DryShips, Teekay Offshore Partners, Seaspan, and Nordic American Tankers

Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Frankly and this Site make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and would like it removed please contact pressreleases@franklyinc.com

SOURCE Wall St. Equities

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on DRYS, TOO, SSW, and NAT which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. WallStEquities.com concentrates on the recent performance of DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS), Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE: TOO), Seaspan Corp. (NYSE: SSW), and Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT). According to the International Chamber of Shipping, Shipping is the lifeblood of the global economy. Without it, intercontinental trade, the bulk transport of raw materials, and the import/export of affordable food and manufactured goods would simply not be possible. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer, click the link below. www.wallstequities.com/registration

DryShips

On Wednesday, shares in Athens, Greece-based DryShips Inc. recorded a trading volume of 2.97 million shares. The stock ended the session 10.12% higher at $3.70. The Company's shares have gained 51.02% over the previous three months. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 6.45%. Moreover, shares of DryShips, which owns and operates ocean going cargo vessels worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 44.13.

On December 27th, 2017, DryShips announced that it has received two, firm commitments for senior secured credit facilities of up to an aggregate of $125.0 million from two, commercial lenders, which will be secured by its four tanker vessels and two Kasmarmax and one Panamax drybulk vessels, and will have a tenor of five and six years, respectively; and that the Company has sold its 2001 built Panamax vessel, the Ecola, to an unaffiliated buyer, for total gross proceeds of $8.5 million. Get the full research report on DRYS for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=DRYS

Teekay Offshore Partners

Hamilton, Bermuda headquartered Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.'s stock closed the day 2.19% lower at $2.23 with a total trading volume of 928,087 shares, which was above their three months average volume of 927.28 thousand shares. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 8.73%. Additionally, shares of Teekay Offshore Partners have an RSI of 40.41.

On December 18th, 2017, Teekay Offshore Partners announced that it has completed the upgrade of the Petrojarl I floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) unit, which has now sailed-away from the Aibel AS shipyard in Norway. The FPSO unit is now en route to the Atlanta Field, which is located 185 kilometers offshore from the coast of Brazil at a water depth of approximately 1,550 meters and contains an estimated 260 million recoverable barrels of oil equivalent. Gain free access to the research report on TOO at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=TOO

Seaspan

Shares in Central, Hong Kong-based Seaspan Corporation recorded a trading volume of 982,039 shares. The stock ended yesterday's trading session 1.45% lower at $6.78. The Company's shares have advanced 15.11% in the past month. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 6.09% and 3.69%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Seaspan, which operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong, have an RSI of 61.08.

On December 11th, 2017, Seaspan announced that it has accepted delivery of the MSC Madhu B, an 11,000 TEU containership that will commence a bareboat charter with MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A. ("MSC") for a period of 17 years. Upon completion of the bareboat charter period, MSC is obligated to purchase the vessel for a pre-determined amount. Signing up today Wall St. Equities give you access to the latest report on SSW at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=SSW

Nordic American Tankers

Hamilton, Bermuda-based Nordic American Tankers Limited's stock finished Wednesday's session flat at $2.50 with a total trading volume of 1.66 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 1.63 million shares. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 37.23%. Additionally, shares of Nordic American Tankers have an RSI of 17.10.

On December 14th, 2017, research firm Jefferies upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Underperform' to 'Hold'.

On December 18th, 2017, Nordic American Tankers ("NAT") announced that three resolutions were approved and adopted at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("Meeting") on December 12th, 2017, in Hamilton, Bermuda: the election of the five nominees to the Board of Directors to serve until the next Meeting; the approval of the appointment of KPMG AS as NAT's independent auditors until the close of the next Meeting; and the approval of the reduction of NAT's share premium account by approximately $215.4 million, to zero as of December 29th, 2017. Register now for today's free coverage on NAT at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=NAT

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shipping-stocks-research-reports-released-on-dryships-teekay-offshore-partners-seaspan-and-nordic-american-tankers-300575695.html

©2017 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.



