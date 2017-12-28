What's Happening With These REIT Stocks? -- AGNC Investment, Independence Realty Trust, American Campus Communities, and Mid-America Apartment Communities

Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Frankly and this Site make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and would like it removed please contact pressreleases@franklyinc.com

SOURCE Wall St. Equities

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on AGNC, IRT, ACC, and MAA which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. Research reports have been issued by WallStEquities.com on AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC), Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT), American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE: ACC), and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE: MAA). These companies are part of the Residential REIT space, which owns and manages various forms of residences, and rent space in those properties to tenants. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer, click the link below.

www.wallstequities.com/registration

AGNC Investment

Bethesda, Maryland headquartered AGNC Investment Corp.'s stock finished Wednesday's session 0.25% higher at $20.27 with a total trading volume of 2.22 million shares. The stock has gained 12.05% in the previous twelve months and 11.80% since the start of this year. Shares of the Company are trading below their 50-day moving average by 0.49%. Moreover, shares of AGNC Investment, which operates as a REIT in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 48.79.

On December 01st, 2017, research firm Wells Fargo resumed its 'Market Perform' rating on the Company's stock.

On December 18th, 2017, MTGE Investment Corp., an affiliate of AGNC Investment, announced two promotions within its senior executive management team, effective March 31st, 2018. Peter J. Federico, who currently serves as Executive Vice President and CFO, will be promoted to President and COO, and Donald W. Holley, who currently serves as Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, will be promoted to Senior Vice President and CFO. Get the full research report on AGNC for free by clicking below at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=AGNC

Independence Realty Trust

Shares in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based Independence Realty Trust, Inc. rose 0.20%, ending yesterday's session at $10.14 with a total trading volume of 509,176 shares. The stock has gained 14.97% over the past twelve months and 13.68% on an YTD basis. The Company's shares are trading above their 200-day moving average by 2.28%. Moreover, shares of the Company, which invests in the real estate markets of the US, have an RSI of 45.59.

On December 05th, 2017, research firm KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated a 'Sector Weight' rating on the Company's stock. Today's complimentary research report on IRT is accessible at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=IRT

American Campus Communities

On Wednesday, Austin, Texas-based American Campus Communities, Inc.'s stock saw a decline of 0.12%, to close the day at $40.75. A total volume of 586,838 shares was traded. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 3.92%. Additionally, shares of the Company, which engages in developing, owning, and managing high-quality student housing communities, have an RSI of 35.63.

On December 11th, 2017, American Campus Communities announced that it was certified as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®. The Company earned this credential based on extensive ratings provided by its employees in anonymous surveys.

On December 20th, 2017, research firm KeyBanc Capital Markets reiterated its 'Overweight' rating on the Company's stock with a decrease of the target price from $56 a share to $47 a share. Register now for your free research document on ACC at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=ACC

Mid-America Apartment Communities

Shares in Memphis, Tennessee-based Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. ended the day 0.08% lower at $100.07. A total volume of 287,433 shares was traded. The stock has gained 3.88% over the last twelve months. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 2.97%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which engages in acquisition, redevelopment, new development, property management, and disposition of multifamily apartment communities, have an RSI of 42.79.

On December 05th, 2017, Mid-America Apartment Communities' Board of Directors approved a 6% increase in its common dividend rate for FY18. This dividend increase will raise the annualized dividend payout to $3.69 per share of common stock - an increase of $0.21 per share from the prior dividend level. In addition, the Board also approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.9225 per share of common stock, to be paid on January 31st, 2018, to shareholders of record on January 12th, 2018.

On December 14th, 2017, research firm Jefferies downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Buy' to 'Hold'. Click on the link below and see our free report MAA at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=MAA

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit

https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whats-happening-with-these-reit-stocks----agnc-investment-independence-realty-trust-american-campus-communities-and-mid-america-apartment-communities-300575708.html

©2017 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.



