Lawton police investigate armed robbery of restaurant

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating the armed robbery of Taco Bueno on 38th Street Wednesday night. The incident occurred around 9:40 p.m.

According to witnesses, an unknown individual entered the store, went around to the backside of the counter, and demanded money. An employee was able to engage the store's panic button. When the employee refused to give the suspect any money, he or she fled the scene.

Lawton police say the suspect was armed with a black pistol and was wearing a stocking mask and gloves. The suspect has not been identified. Police are still investigating.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.