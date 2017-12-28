Death of inmate in Latimer County under investigation

WILBURTON, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says it's assisting with the investigation into the death of a 21-year-old inmate who died at the Latimer County jail on Christmas Eve.

The OSBI says inmate Thasha Prindle was found unresponsive at about 5 a.m. Sunday at the jail in Wilburton, about 130 miles (209 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City. Authorities say Prindle was pronounced dead at 5:15 a.m., and her jail cell was secured as a "possible crime scene."

The OSBI says an autopsy will determine Prindle's cause and manner of death, and the bureau is describing her death as "suspicious."

Authorities say Prindle had been involved in a car wreck and was booked in the jail on a complaint of driving under the influence.

