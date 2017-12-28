2 addiction recovery centers under investigation in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Department of Human Services has launched an investigation into possible food-stamp fraud at two unregulated addiction recovery centers.

The centers have been criticized for requiring participants to perform manual labor without pay.

Courts often require participants to attend programs at Fort Gibson’s Faith Based Therapeutic Community Corporation and Southern Oklahoma Addiction Recovery. The programs aren’t licensed as a drug treatment program by the state.

The Oklahoman reports that the department’s investigation began after program graduates alleged that they were forced to sign up for food stamps but didn’t receive the benefits.

Participants of the FBTCC say they were fed expired food donations and restaurant leftovers. SOAR participants say their food stamp cards were confiscated.

Officials of both programs declined to comment to the newspaper.