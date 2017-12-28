Ten people have perished from the flu virus in OK

OK (KSWO)- The Oklahoma Department of Health says 10 people across Oklahoma have passed away due to influenza so far, this flu season. Seven of the victims were older than 65 and the other three victims were between the ages of 50 and 64.

One-hundred-twenty patients were admitted to hospitals this week with the flu. That brings the total number since September 1st to 425.

Comanche County is reporting the most cases in Southwest Oklahoma with eight, followed by five in Stephens County and three in Jackson.

Flu season typically runs from October to May so you still have plenty of time to get a flu shot to avoid getting sick.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.