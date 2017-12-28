OSBI investigates Christmas shooting death in Fort Cobb

FORT COBB, OK (KSWO)- The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a shooting death in Fort Cobb. Authorities say 38-year-old Wallace Bointy was found with a gunshot wound to the chest late Monday night.

Officials say the shooting happened late Christmas night outside a home. The victim was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Two witnesses say they heard a noise coming from outside. When they walked out, they saw Bointy on the ground.

OSBI agents interviewed several people at the scene and collected evidence. So far, no arrests have been made.

