LPS Foundation meets fundraising goal

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- We have good news from the Lawton Public Schools Foundation! They have reached their fundraising goal of $20,000.

There are only three days left to donate so they are asking the community to help spread the word. All the money goes back to LPS teachers and students through the Grants-to-Teachers program.

If you would like to donate, visit lawtonpsf.org/donate before December 31st.

