Donate to Operation Santa Paws to help homeless pets!

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- We here at 7News have partnered with Billingsley Ford to help animals in local shelters. You have until 7:00 p.m. tonight to head on down to Billingsley Ford in either Lawton or Duncan and donate.

We are asking for donations of food, beds, litter, and treats for cats and dogs. Your gift will benefit Lawton Animal Welfare and the Stephens County Humane Society.



Lawton Animal Welfare Field Supervisor Roy Rodrick says to remember you can donate anytime.

“It’s a year-round thing, 365 days a year. So, keep in mind throughout the year, when going to buy groceries just pick up a little toy and bring it to the shelter.”

You can donate anytime Tuesday through Saturday by heading down to the Lawton Animal Welfare Shelter on Southwest 6th Street. You can also donate to the Stephens County Humane Society located on King Junior Avenue in Duncan.

