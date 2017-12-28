Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation, Bazaarvoice, Inc., Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc., Entellus Medical, Inc., General Cable Corporation, Quality Systems, Inc., and Shopify Inc.

Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Frankly and this Site make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and would like it removed please contact pressreleases@franklyinc.com

SOURCE Lifshitz & Miller Law Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation (ACFC)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties by the board in connection with the proposed sale of ACFC to Ameris Bancorp for $1.39 in cash and 0.17 shares of Ameris for each share owned.

If you are an ACFC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Bazaarvoice, Inc. (BV)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties by the board in connection with the proposed sale of BV to Marlin Equity Partners for $5.50 in cash for each share owned.

If you are a BV investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc. (BWLD)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties by the board in connection with the proposed sale of BWLD to Arby's Restaurant Group for $157.00 in cash for each share owned.

If you are a BWLD investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Entellus Medical, Inc. (ENTL)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties by the board in connection with the proposed sale of ENTL to Stryker Corporation for $24.00 in cash for each share of ENTL owned.

If you are an ENTL investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

General Cable Corporation (BGC)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties by the board in connection with the proposed sale of BGC to Prysmain Group for $30.00 in cash for each share owned.

If you are a BGC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Quality Systems, Inc. (QSII)

Lifshitz & Miller announces an investigation on behalf of QSII investors concerning whether QSII issued false and misleading financial statements. On July 28, 2017, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower District Court's ruling dismissing a securities class action complaint that named QSII and certain members of its management as defendants.

If you are a QSII investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP)

Lifshitz & Miller announces an investigation on behalf of SHOP investors concerning whether SHOP engaged in illegal business practices prohibited by the Federal Trade Commission.

If you are a SHOP investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2017 Lifshitz & Miller LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz & Miller LLP, 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz & Miller LLP

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifshitz--miller-llp-announces-investigation-of-atlantic-coast-financial-corporation-bazaarvoice-inc-buffalo-wild-wings-inc-entellus-medical-inc-general-cable-corporation-quality-systems-inc-and-shopify-inc-300575913.html

©2017 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.



