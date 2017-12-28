Old Republic Appoints Jeffrey Lange To A Senior Executive Position At Its Flagship General Insurance Group Segment

Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Frankly and this Site make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and would like it removed please contact pressreleases@franklyinc.com

CHICAGO, Dec. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Jeffrey Lange as Senior Vice President/Underwriting & Distribution of the Old Republic General Insurance Group, Inc. (ORGIG). Concurrently, he will become a member of ORGIG's Office of the Chief Executive Officer, this segment's senior strategy and policy-setting executive group. The appointment takes effect on January 2, 2018.

Jeff Lange joins Old Republic's most senior executive ranks on the strength of a general insurance career spanning more than 24 years. Until his recent departure, most of those years were dedicated to the Hartford Insurance Group's business where he had assumed positions of increasingly greater management responsibilities.

In making this announcement, Al Zucaro, Old Republic's chairman and chief executive officer, noted that "Jeff Lange's wide-ranging experience in general insurance, as well as his leadership skills will add greater depth to our multi-faceted business. We look forward to his contributions as we enhance our management talents in the general and title insurance segments as the major pillars of Old Republic's long-term growth strategy."

About Old Republic

Chicago-based Old Republic International Corporation is one of the nation's 50 largest publicly held insurance organizations. Its most recent financial statements reflect consolidated assets of approximately $19.74 billion and common shareholders' equity of $4.73 billion, or $18.09 per share. Its current stock market valuation is approximately $5.55 billion based on a recent price of $21.50 per share.

The Company is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A long-term interest in mortgage guaranty and consumer credit indemnity coverages has devolved to a run-off operating mode in recent years.

The nature of Old Republic's business requires that it be managed for the long run. For the 25 years ended in 2016, the Company's total market return, with dividends reinvested, has grown at a compounded annual rate of 10.0 percent per share. For the same period, the total market return, with dividends reinvested, for the S&P 500 Index has grown at a 9.2 percent annual compound rate. During those years, Old Republic's shareholders' equity account, inclusive of cash dividends, has risen at an average annual rate of 9.5 percent per share, and the regular cash dividend has grown at a 9.0 percent annual compound rate. According to the most recent edition of Mergent's Dividend Achievers, Old Republic is one of just 96 qualifying companies, out of thousands considered, that have posted at least 25 consecutive years of annual dividend growth.

