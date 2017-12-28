Big rig crash in Texas spills avocados, snarling traffic

FORRESTON, Texas (AP) - About 40,000 pounds of avocados spilled across a major interstate in Central Texas when the big rig hauling them crashed and caught fire.

WFAA-TV reports that the spill in Forreston, Texas, Thursday snarled traffic and diverted drivers, closing Interstate 35E for three hours. The 18-wheeler went up in flames.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has not released the cause of the incident or the condition of the driver.

