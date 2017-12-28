Utility company warns residents about scam

WALTERS, OK (KSWO)-An Oklahoma utility company is warning residents not to fall for scammers this winter.

Cotton Electric says they've received several reports of calls coming from someone claiming to be with the company, demanding payment and threatening to cut off power if that payment is not made.

It appears to come from the phone number 888-564-0494.

Cotton Electric says they do not make these kinds of calls and you should not "fall for the call."

