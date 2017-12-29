Greenville police identify 7-year-old homicide victim

As a deep freeze sets in across half the country, officials are urging people to help those most vulnerable, especially the homeless and the elderly.
For some people, the loss of loved ones or financial problems can make ‘The Most Wonderful Time of the Year’ turn into the most lonely or stressful.
One local automotive shop is helping out this holiday season by collecting donations for the C Carter Crane Homeless Shelter.
The Lawton Public Schools Foundation is giving thanks for the generosity of the Lawton community, who allowed them to raise $40,000 in just six weeks.
