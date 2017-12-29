Greenville police identify 7-year-old homicide victim

Authorities have identified the seven-year-old boy killed in Greenville as Kaden Green.

According to Greenville officials, Greenville PD responded to the 4200 block of Pickett in reference to a disturbance.

During an investigation, police received a call from Hunt Regional Medical Center ER in regards to the 7-year-old brought in with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Investigators believe that when Cameron Rafael Castillo, 24, arrived at a residence on 4211 Pickett, he engaged in a possible second disturbance with the suspect, identified as Brooke, Ashley Craig, 26. When Castillo exited the residence and attempted to exit the driveway in his vehicle, it was reported that Craig exited the residence and fired into Castillo's vehicle. According to officials, Castillo's son, Kaden, suffered a gunshot wound. Two other children were reported to occupy the vehicle but were not injured.

Craig and a witness then approached Castillo's vehicle as it came to a stop.The witness then transported Kaden to the emergency room, where he later died.

According to McKinney police, around 2:45 a.m. Friday, they were contacted by the Greenville Police Department regarding a capital murder warrant for Craig in connection with the homicide.

Officials say McKinney officers located the suspect vehicle leaving a store on Hardin at Eldorado and initiated a stop. The suspect vehicle fled, leading officers on a chase through several residential areas until turning down a dead-end street.

Police say the vehicle then attempted to back up but struck the front end of one of their police units causing minor damage.

Craig and a passenger in the vehicle, Cameron Castillo, were taken into custody at 3:40 a.m.A Child Protective Services spokeswoman says the passenger is the child's father but that Craig is not the child's mother.

Castillo was charged with a parole violation. Both were taken to the Collin County Jail.

