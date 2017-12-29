LPS Foundation receives $40,000 thanks to the community

The Lawton Public Schools Foundation received $40,000 in donations to end 2017 thanks to the local community. (Source KSWO)

The Lawton Public Schools Foundation is giving thanks for the generosity of the Lawton community, who allowed them to raise $40,000 in just six weeks.

Thanks to the kindness of donors, the foundation was able to reach their $20,000 fundraising goal. Since that goal was met, Liberty National Bank followed through on its promise to match it -- so on Friday bank officials presented the foundation with a check for $20,000.

Foundation officials were touched at the massive success of this year's campaign.

"This was the best campaign we ever had in that people around gave an amount that was meaningful to them. We had everything from $5 donations to $4,000," Executive Director Lisa Carson said.

This money raised will be used to supplement the need for resources, technology, materials and extra-curricular activities for teachers across the district.

