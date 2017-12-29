Local automotive shop collecting donations for Lawton homeless shelter

Donations for the C. Carter Crane Homeless Shelter can be dropped off at any of the Pit Stop locations in Lawton. (Source KSWO)

One local automotive shop is helping out this holiday season by collecting donations for the C Carter Crane Homeless Shelter.

Pit Stop Automotive Care is accepting donations at all three of their Lawton locations during regular business hours, two on Cache and one on Gore.

They are looking for things such as hygiene products, coats and gloves, and cleaning products.

Volunteer Christy Parker says she saw the need first hand.

"When I was in high school I volunteered there and just saw all the good work that they did and its something that we think this community really needs."

You can find a full list by stopping at any of the Pit Stop Centers.

