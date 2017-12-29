New Texas law aims to prevent elderly from being victims of scam - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

New Texas law aims to prevent elderly from being victims of scams

(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

A new Texas law aims to prevent vulnerable adults from being the victims of a scam. 

It allows financial institutions to put a hold on a suspicious transaction of an account holder who is elderly or a person with disabilities. 

The bank must submit a report to the Department of Protective Services soon after they are notified of the suspected financial exploitation. 

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Enduring cold snap creates headaches at home, on highways

    Enduring cold snap creates headaches at home, on highways

    Friday, December 29 2017 1:36 AM EST2017-12-29 06:36:01 GMT
    Friday, December 29 2017 7:46 PM EST2017-12-30 00:46:30 GMT

    As a deep freeze sets in across half the country, officials are urging people to help those most vulnerable, especially the homeless and the elderly.

    As a deep freeze sets in across half the country, officials are urging people to help those most vulnerable, especially the homeless and the elderly.

  • Apple apologizes for secretly slowing older iPhones

    Apple apologizes for secretly slowing older iPhones

    Thursday, December 28 2017 5:55 PM EST2017-12-28 22:55:21 GMT
    Friday, December 29 2017 7:26 PM EST2017-12-30 00:26:21 GMT
    Apple is issuing an apology for intentionally slowing the processor on older iPhones in a move many had interpreted as a way to juice demand for newer models.
    Apple is issuing an apology for intentionally slowing the processor on older iPhones in a move many had interpreted as a way to juice demand for newer models.

  • Dealing with stress during the holidays

    Dealing with stress during the holidays

    Friday, December 29 2017 7:16 PM EST2017-12-30 00:16:46 GMT
    (Source: KSWO)(Source: KSWO)

    For some people, the loss of loved ones or financial problems can make ‘The Most Wonderful Time of the Year’ turn into the most lonely or stressful. 

    For some people, the loss of loved ones or financial problems can make ‘The Most Wonderful Time of the Year’ turn into the most lonely or stressful. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly