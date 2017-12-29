Dealing with stress during the holidays

New Year's Eve advice: Dress in layers, lay off the booze and bring some hand warmers.
As a deep freeze sets in across half the country, officials are urging people to help those most vulnerable, especially the homeless and the elderly.
The Interior Department proposes to reverse offshore-drilling safety rules imposed after the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.
The NFL and the players' union have announced a series of changes to the way possible concussions are handled during games.
Police say an officer has shot and killed a man in Wichita while investigating a report of a homicide and hostage situation that later was found to be false.
