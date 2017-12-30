Eisenhower Lady Eagles host holiday hoops basketball camp

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Some area kids got the chance to shoot some hoops with the Eisenhower Lady Eagles Basketball team Saturday.



It was all a part of their Holiday Hoops basketball camp.



The goal is to encourage girls from kindergarten to 8th grade to get active, teach them some fundamentals and give them some one on one time with the high school players.



Jaeda Reed, a senior for the Lady Eagles loves mentoring the younger athletes. She wants to be a positive role model for them to look up to on and off the court.

"The dedication," said Reed. "Usually, when I was younger, I didn't see a lot of dedication from the older players, so that's what I want to teach the younger girls."



This is the first time Eisenhower has hosted this camp during the holidays. They hope to do it again next year.