Prucell man pinned between semi, backhoe dies

GRADY COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - A Purcell man died on Saturday after getting wedged in between a semi and a backhoe. It happened about 3 mile east of Ninnekah in Grady County. Ninnekah is just south of Chickasha.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said around 10 on Saturday morning a semi was park on a private property oil lease, and a backhoe was unloading mud from that semi. OHP said they don't know how, but the victim, Jessie Ray Martinez, got pinned between the semi and the backhoe turret. He was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead an hour later.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All Rights Reserved.