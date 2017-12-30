Altus woman injured in crash

ALTUS, OK (KSWO) - An Altus woman is recovering at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City after a crash on Saturday. 88-year-old Joyce White suffered internal injuries and is in stable condition. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the wreck happened around 3 on Saturday afternoon on North Veterans Drive in Altus. That’s over a mile north of the north gate of Altus Air Force Base.

OHP said Esmeralda Martinez of Altus was driving north and White was driving south. White was distracted by something inside the car, crossed the center line and hit Martinez's pickup. Martinez was not injured.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All Rights Reserved.