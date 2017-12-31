NYE rollover crash on Us 62

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - An Altus man suffered minor injuries in a rollover crash on Sunday morning after driving on a icy patch and losing control. It happened around 10 a.m. on U-S 62 just a mile west of Indiahoma. The driver was going over a bridge that runs over a creek.

Indiahoma Fire Department says that's when the crash happened. The driver's car slipped on a icy patch on the bridge and rolled twice. The driver was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. Indiahoma Fire Department posted a picture of the crash, and used it to caution drivers while it's cold enough for patches of ice to form on bridges and overpasses.

