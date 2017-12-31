NYE rollover crash on Us 62 - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

NYE rollover crash on Us 62

(Source Indiahoma Fire Department) (Source Indiahoma Fire Department)

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - An Altus man suffered minor injuries in a rollover crash on Sunday morning after driving on a icy patch and losing control. It happened around 10 a.m. on U-S 62 just a mile west of Indiahoma. The driver was going over a bridge that runs over a creek.

Indiahoma Fire Department says that's when the crash happened. The driver's car slipped on a icy patch on the bridge and rolled twice. The driver was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. Indiahoma Fire Department posted a picture of the crash, and used it to caution drivers while it's cold enough for patches of ice to form on bridges and overpasses.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Colorado shooter was lawyer, Iraq war veteran

    Colorado shooter was lawyer, Iraq war veteran

    Monday, January 1 2018 3:37 AM EST2018-01-01 08:37:41 GMT
    Monday, January 1 2018 9:09 PM EST2018-01-02 02:09:11 GMT

    The shooting occurred on the final day of a year that saw the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in Las Vegas.

    The shooting occurred on the final day of a year that saw the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in Las Vegas.

  • California pot: Smoke 'em (or eat 'em) if you can get 'em

    California pot: Smoke 'em (or eat 'em) if you can get 'em

    Monday, January 1 2018 3:07 AM EST2018-01-01 08:07:34 GMT
    Monday, January 1 2018 9:08 PM EST2018-01-02 02:08:59 GMT

    Pot is now legal in California for adults 21 and older, and individuals can grow up to six plants and possess as much as an ounce of the drug.

    Pot is now legal in California for adults 21 and older, and individuals can grow up to six plants and possess as much as an ounce of the drug.

  • Perils abroad, full plate at home, as Trump opens 2nd year

    Perils abroad, full plate at home, as Trump opens 2nd year

    Monday, January 1 2018 2:27 AM EST2018-01-01 07:27:31 GMT
    Monday, January 1 2018 9:08 PM EST2018-01-02 02:08:43 GMT

    Earlier in the day, Trump capped 2017 with a video self-tribute touching on what he sees as the high points of his achievements and rhetoric from his first year in office.

    Earlier in the day, Trump capped 2017 with a video self-tribute touching on what he sees as the high points of his achievements and rhetoric from his first year in office.

    •   
Powered by Frankly