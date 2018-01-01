Teen arrested in killings of family, friend in NJ

Monmouth County prosecutor: 16-year-old is being held after his parents, sister and a family friend _ were found shot to death in a home in the New Jersey shore town of Long Branch.

Authorities said the teen used a semi-automatic rifle to commit the killings of his parents, sister and a family friend inside a home Sunday night. Someone at the house called 911 to report the gunshots. (Source: News 12 New Jersey/CNN)

LONG BRANCH, NJ (News 12 New Jersey/CNN) - A 16-year-old boy is in custody after police said he gunned down his parents, sister and an elderly family friend.

Authorities said the teen used a semi-automatic rifle to commit the killings inside a home Sunday night. Someone at the house called 911 to report the gunshots.

According to police, the teen's grandfather may have witnessed what happened. Officials said the rifle used in the homicides is registered to someone living in the home.

Prosecutors do not believe there is any threat to the public.

"The deceased individuals are his two parents, his sister and a family friend who lived at the residence," said Christopher Gramiccioni, Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. "The case remains under investigation, but the important thing I'd like the public, especially the people in Long Branch to know, is that we are investigating this and are confident that it's a domestic incident."

The teenage suspect is charged with four counts of murder. Prosecutors have not said if they will charge him as an adult.

