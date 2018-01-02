Fire breaks out in Lawton home

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A New Year’s Day house fire is under investigation in Lawton. The blaze reportedly broke out around 8 p.m. Monday on NW Lancet Lane. The fire marshal told our photographer at the scene that there was extensive damage to the interior of the home. No one was hurt in the blaze. The cause of the blaze has not been determined
Monday, January 1 2018 9:48 PM EST2018-01-02 02:48:00 GMT
Tuesday, January 2 2018 1:42 PM EST2018-01-02 18:42:12 GMT
Sony Michel burst through the line for a 27-yard touchdown run to give No. 3 Georgia a 54-48 victory against No. 2 Oklahoma, winning the first overtime Rose Bowl and sending the Bulldogs to the College Football...
Sony Michel burst through the line for a 27-yard touchdown run to give No. 3 Georgia a 54-48 victory against No. 2 Oklahoma, winning the first overtime Rose Bowl and sending the Bulldogs to the College Football Playoff championship game.