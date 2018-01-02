Fire breaks out in Lawton home - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Fire breaks out in Lawton home

By Tyler Boydston, Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A New Year’s Day house fire is under investigation in Lawton.
The blaze reportedly broke out around 8 p.m. Monday on NW Lancet Lane.
The fire marshal told our photographer at the scene that there was extensive damage to the interior of the home.
No one was hurt in the blaze.
The cause of the blaze has not been determined

