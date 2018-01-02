OK Dept of Health submits plan to fix budget crisis

OK (KSWO)- The Oklahoma State Department of Health has submitted a plan to fix the issues that led to their devastating budget crisis.

The 40-page plan identifies the problems that led to it needing a $30-million appropriation just to meet its payroll needs and offers solutions to prevent this from happening again.

Among the ideas are a checks-and-balances system to prevent financial mismanagement, overhauling the agency's organizational chart and requiring the Chief Financial Officer to report directly to the commissioner.

OSDH officials say they hope to create a path to restore the public confidence in the agency.

