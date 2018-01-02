AG: Open records law applies to Oklahoma sheriff association

A Los Angeles man suspected of making a hoax emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man told a judge Wednesday he would not fight efforts to send him to Wichita.
The National Weather Service said a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain was expected Wednesday mainly along the Atlantic seaboard from Florida to North Carolina.
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order disbanding his voter fraud commission.
President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is suing special counsel Robert Mueller and the Justice Department.
