Lawton tag agency celebrates re-opening with Thunder ticket giveaway

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- One of Lawton's tag agencies re-opened today.



The Comanche County Tag Agency on Southwest 38th Street is now open for business. They were closed the last month because the longtime owner passed away but the family has now taken over.

Tag agent Mary McKinzie says they are happy to continue his legacy:

“We have the same staff that we have had... We provide the same services we work with Ft. Sill, Cameron University, and the community and we just want to let everyone know that we are back in business.”



In celebration of the re-opening, they are hosting a giveaway. They are giving away a pair of tickets to see the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Lakers on January 17. All you have to do is go to the Comanche County Tag Agency Facebook page and follow the instructions. That giveaway runs until January 12th.

