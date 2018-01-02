AAA’s Tipsy Tow Celebrates Zero New Year’s Eve Fatalities

OK (KSWO)- For the first time since 2007, no lives were lost on state highways New Year’s Eve.

Thirty-five Oklahomans took advantage of AAA’s free Tipsy Tow service.

“AAA’s goal was to urge everyone to have a plan for safe celebrating and provide the Tipsy Tow safety net if those plans didn’t work out,” said Leslie Gamble, AAA spokesperson. “It’s great to know that that our friends and family survived their holiday travels on what is consistently the year’s deadliest day… We greatly appreciate AAA automotive technicians who take on this additional role during the holidays as a labor of love for their fellow Oklahomans.”

AAA warns drivers 35 percent of all crashes throughout the year in Oklahoma are alcohol-related.

“Don’t let your guard down no matter what day it is,” Gamble said. “Make sure if you are drinking, you have a plan to get home that doesn’t involve the risk of getting a DUI or putting lives in jeopardy.”

