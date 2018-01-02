CABLEVISIÓN HOLDING S.A. Merger between Telecom Argentina S.A. and Cablevisión S.A. Becomes Effective

Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Frankly and this Site make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and would like it removed please contact pressreleases@franklyinc.com

SOURCE Cablevisión Holding

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Jan. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cablevisión Holding S.A., ("Cablevisión Holding", "CVH" or the "Company" – BCBA: CVH; Level 1 US: CVHSY) informed the Argentine Securities Commission and the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange that its subsidiary Cablevisión S.A., within the framework of the Merger with Telecom Argentina S.A., had executed a document relating to the transfer of its operations, as Merged Company to the Surviving Company. Such document supplements the Final Merger Agreement executed on 31 October 2017.

In consequence, as provided in the Pre-Merger Commitment and the Final Merger Agreement, as of 0.00 hours of 1 January 2018, the Merger has become effective and, consequently, Cablevisión S.A. has been dissolved without liquidation and CVH has become the controlling shareholder of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE: TEO, BCBA: TECO2).

