New Years Day baby born in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - It's a race to be first! Who is the first baby born in Lawton in 2018? It was Little Azariella Bryant. She was born at Comanche County Memorial Hospital 17 minutes after midnight on New Years Day. Azariella wasn't due until next Sunday, but her parents from Anadarko said she had other plans.

Brand Sparkling New is what baby Azariella's onezie says on the front. And it's true! Her parents Jada Meeks and Justin Bryant say they weren't expecting a New Years Day baby, let alone the first one of 2018!

"It's pretty exciting because they said she was completely dilated around 11:40 so they didn't think she'd make it to the midnight mark,” Bryant said. “But we had to wait on her doctor to get here and when he did it was midnight so it worked out perfect."

Bryant said the staff at Comanche County Memorial Hospital got excited for the new 2018 baby as well.

"It's been amazing. They've been really good to us,” Bryant said. “Especially our nurse. She's been taking really good care of us."

The big sister, 3-year-old Brinlee, has been by to see her baby sister already.

"That's all she's been talking about is her sister. When she came up here yesterday she didn't want anyone to hold her," Meeks said.

Even with Azariella's prominent birthday, her parents are just happy to have a healthy 7 pounds 2 ounces and 20 inches long baby girl.

They are thinking to the future, and how to celebrate their daughter's birthday that is so close to Christmas.

"One extra present under the Christmas tree!" Bryant joked.

The little family is all set to go home on Wednesday along with a newborn bag with diapers and toys from the hospital, and their New Years Day baby.

