Levelland man indicted, charged with online solicitation of LHS, CHS students

The National Weather Service issued wind chill advisories covering a vast area from south Texas to Canada and from Montana and Wyoming through New England.
The president concluded 2017 with his first major legislative achievement - a law to cut taxes, beginning this year, for corporations and individuals at an estimated cost of $1.5 trillion added to the national debt over 10 years.
North Korea hasn't immediately reacted. But if there are talks, they would be the first formal dialogue between the Koreas since December 2015.
These frigid temperatures are not impacting just us. They're taking a big toll on farmers. Dry conditions and freezing temperatures are threatening their crops and livestock.
