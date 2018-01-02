Levelland man indicted, charged with online solicitation of LHS, CHS students

An 18-year-old man from Hawaii, living in Levelland, was indicted by a Lubbock grand jury on Tuesday, charged with online solicitation of a minor.

The suspect, Justin Fitts, is accused of having sexually explicit Snapchat conversations with students from Lubbock High School and Coronado High School, including the transmission of pornographic pictures.

His bond has been set at $20,000, but Fitts was not in jail as of Tuesday afternoon.

