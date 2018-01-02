Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 21.5 Percent Year-to-Year in November

Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Frankly and this Site make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and would like it removed please contact pressreleases@franklyinc.com

SOURCE Semiconductor Industry Association

Worldwide market notches highest-ever monthly sales of $37.7 billion; sales increase 1.6 percent compared to October

WASHINGTON, Jan. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), representing U.S. leadership in semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research, today announced worldwide sales of semiconductors reached $37.7 billion for the month of November 2017, an increase of 21.5 percent compared to the November 2016 total of $31.0 billion and 1.6 percent more than the October 2017 total of $37.1 billion. All major regional markets posted both year-to-year and month-to-month sales increases in November, with the Americas market leading the way. All monthly sales numbers are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average.

"The global semiconductor industry reached another key milestone in November, notching its highest-ever monthly sales, and appears poised to reach $400 billion in annual sales for the first time," said SIA President & CEO John Neuffer. "Global market growth continues to be led by sales of memory products, but sales of all other major semiconductor categories also increased both month-to-month and year-to-year in November. All regional markets also experienced growth in November, with the Americas continuing to post the strongest gains."

Regionally, year-to-year sales increased in the Americas (40.2 percent), Europe (18.8 percent), China (18.5 percent), Asia Pacific/All Other (16.2 percent), and Japan (10.6 percent). Month-to-month sales increased in the Americas (2.6 percent), China (2.1 percent), Europe (1.8 percent), Asia Pacific/All Other (0.5 percent), and Japan (0.3 percent).

To find out how to purchase the WSTS Subscription Package, which includes comprehensive monthly semiconductor sales data and detailed WSTS Forecasts, please visit http://www.semiconductors.org/industry_statistics/wsts_subscription_package/. For detailed data on the global and U.S. semiconductor industry and market, consider purchasing the 2017 SIA Databook: https://www.semiconductors.org/forms/sia_databook/.

Nov 2017





Billions





Month-to-Month Sales





Market Last Month Current Month % Change Americas 8.54 8.77 2.6% Europe 3.37 3.43 1.8% Japan 3.20 3.21 0.3% China 11.65 11.90 2.1% Asia Pacific/All Other 10.33 10.39 0.5% Total 37.09 37.69 1.6%







Year-to-Year Sales





Market Last Year Current Month % Change Americas 6.25 8.77 40.2% Europe 2.88 3.43 18.8% Japan 2.90 3.21 10.6% China 10.04 11.90 18.5% Asia Pacific/All Other 8.94 10.39 16.2% Total 31.02 37.69 21.5%







Three-Month-Moving Average Sales





Market Jun/Jul/Aug Sep/Oct/Nov % Change Americas 7.55 8.77 16.1% Europe 3.22 3.43 6.4% Japan 3.13 3.21 2.6% China 11.08 11.90 7.4% Asia Pacific/All Other 9.98 10.39 4.0% Total 34.96 37.69 7.8%

Media Contact

Dan Rosso

Semiconductor Industry Association

202-446-1719

drosso@semiconductors.org

About SIA

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) is the voice of the U.S. semiconductor industry, one of America's top export industries and a key driver of America's economic strength, national security, and global competitiveness. Semiconductors – microchips that control all modern electronics – enable the systems and products we use to work, communicate, travel, entertain, harness energy, treat illness, and make new scientific discoveries. The semiconductor industry directly employs nearly a quarter of a million people in the U.S. In 2016, U.S. semiconductor company sales totaled $164 billion, and semiconductors make the global trillion-dollar electronics industry possible. SIA seeks to strengthen U.S. leadership of semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research by working with Congress, the Administration and other key industry stakeholders to encourage policies and regulations that fuel innovation, propel business and drive international competition. Learn more at www.semiconductors.org.

About WSTS

World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) is an independent non-profit organization representing the vast majority of the world semiconductor industry. The mission of WSTS is to be the respected source of semiconductor market data and forecasts. Founded in 1986, WSTS is the singular source for monthly industry shipment statistics.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-semiconductor-sales-increase-215-percent-year-to-year-in-november-300576574.html

©2017 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.



