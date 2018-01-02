Iron Mountain to Attend Jefferies Data Center, Telecom and Technology REIT Summit

Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Frankly and this Site make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and would like it removed please contact pressreleases@franklyinc.com

SOURCE Iron Mountain Incorporated

BOSTON, Jan. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), the storage and information management services company, announced that Mark Kidd, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Data Centers, will participate in investor meetings at the Jefferies 2018 Data Center, Telecom and Technology REIT Summit, on January 4, 2018 at the Jefferies Conference Center, in New York City.

The presentation to be used in investor meetings will be available on the Investor Relations section of www.ironmountain.com, under events and presentations.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 230,000 organizations around the world, Iron Mountain boasts a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in 53 countries dedicated to protecting and preserving what matters most for its customers. Iron Mountain's solutions portfolio includes records management, data management, cloud services, document management, data centers, art storage and logistics, and secure shredding to help organizations to lower storage costs, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and better use their information. Founded in 1951, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of information assets, including critical business documents, electronic information, medical data and cultural and historical artifacts. Visit www.ironmountain.com for more information.

Investor Relations Contacts: Melissa Marsden Faten Freiha Senior Vice President, Investor Relations Director, Investor Relations melissa.marsden@ironmountain.com faten.freiha@ironmountain.com (617) 535-8595 (617) 535-8404

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iron-mountain-to-attend-jefferies-data-center-telecom-and-technology-reit-summit-300576578.html

©2017 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.



