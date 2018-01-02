Richmond American Homes Now Selling At Lakes At Mill Creek In St. Johns

Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Frankly and this Site make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and would like it removed please contact pressreleases@franklyinc.com

ST. JOHNS, Fla., Jan. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce that Lakes at Mill Creek in sought-after St. Johns is now open for sales.

Located just minutes from the picturesque St. Johns River, Lakes at Mill Creek offers easy access to popular schools, shopping, dining, golf courses, parks and area beaches. The notable neighborhood, which has no CDD fees, also boasts close proximity to I-95 and Jacksonville-perfect for commuters!

Lakes at Mill Creek features a distinctive collection of ranch and two-story new homes with up to five bedrooms and approximately 2,930 square feet, from the upper $200,000s. In addition to the open, inviting layouts and designer details inherent in every Richmond American home, new homes at this community include desirable features, such as ceramic tile flooring, recessed lighting, granite countertops, GE® stainless-steel appliances and convenient 3-car garages. Buyers can also personalize their favorite floor plan with a variety of exciting options, such as a gourmet kitchen, deluxe master bath and relaxing covered patio.

After choosing to build a new Richmond American home at Lakes at Mill Creek, buyers will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to choose colors, textures, finishes, fixtures and even furniture layouts for their new living spaces-a complimentary service! They can also take advantage of the one-stop-shopping convenience offered by Richmond American's affiliates, HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation and American Home Insurance Agency, Inc.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to visit Lakes at Mill Creek's Sales Center, located at 42 Rittburn Lane in St. Johns. For more information about the community, call 904.541.2550 or visit RichmondAmerican.com.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 190,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

