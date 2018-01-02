Cold temperatures affecting wheat crops in Southwest Oklahoma

Grandfield, OK (KSWO) -These frigid temperatures are not impacting just us. They're taking a big toll on farmers. Dry conditions and freezing temperatures are threatening their crops and livestock.

Grandfield farmer William Gray said the weather is tough on his wheat crops. If it doesn't rain soon, it could cost big bucks. While he's grateful he hasn't had any cattle fall sick this winter, he is relying on those wheat crops to keep them well and alive.

"Well it's not good and we need some rain really, really bad," said Gray.

Gray has been a farmer his entire life and said the cold weather sweeping across his pastures is taking a toll on his wheat crops making it a challenge to harvest. He uses wheat and hay to feed his cattle year round and without it he could loss money.

"The wheat is not growing right now. It's all shrunk up, and since it hasn't rained it hasn't rutted down, and when the cattle bit it they pull it up," said Gray.

When it comes to his cattle Gray keeps an eye on them by making sure they are feed and have plenty of water. While he hasn't lost any animals during the winter, he says cows can get pneumonia just like humans if they are not taking care off.

"Oh they are just tough and they are made to withstand this. You just have to make sure they have food and water," said Gray.

He even starts preparing himself during the summer in case of emergencies.

"I put a lot of hay up and be ready for it when it comes you have plenty of hay put up and ready for it," said Gray.

In order for the wheat pastures to grow and harvest they need moisture and lots of rain. He fears what could happen if mother nature doesn't come soon.

"What we need a good two inch soaker is what we need right now if we don't make it the wheat is probably not going to make it. It's probably already hurting it," said Gray.

Gray said the dry spells are already having some effects on the cost of wheat.

"Well the price is too cheap right now, it's around $3 dollars and it was around $3 dollars 55 years ago," said Gray.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.