Man pays adoption fees for animal adoption event

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The $25 adoption fee for January's Two Hearts Adoption event at Lawton Animal Welfare is being taken care of by a local man and former commanding general of Fort Sill.

There are currently more than 45 animals up for adoption at Lawton Animal Welfare and retired Major General Lee Baxter hopes they all get a loving and caring home this weekend.

He has a cat and three dogs of his own, and his love for animals is one of the things that drives him to help.

"We just really hate the thought of any of them ever being outside or without a family so it kinda draws us to take care of those that aren't as fortunate as our animals and we feel good about doing that,” he said. “It's a great charity and a great way to get people to the shelter to see these animals."

Baxter first got involved with the shelter about three years ago. Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent Russell Anderson said the prepaid adoption brings a lot of people to the event to see the animals.

"Every one of them is looking for a loving, caring home,” Anderson said. “This is just going to immensely a great step in the help to reduce the population within the shelter without reverting to other means but by getting them out by adoptions."

Baxter said making sure all animals have a warm place to stay is another reason why he sponsored this event.

"There's a lot of animals on the street right now that need to be in this shelter and cannot get in here until we get some of the other animals out and they want to get them out is into homes and in no other way," Baxter said.

The Two Hearts Adoption event is Saturday, January 6 from 10 a.m. 2 p.m. at Lawton Animal Welfare. More information can be found on their Facebook page.

